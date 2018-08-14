Contac t: Amy Losak

Mount Sinai Press Office

losak@optonline.net

212-241-9200

Amanda Wolfe

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

awolfe@rmaofny.com

212-756-5777 x305

RMA of New York and Mount Sinai Health System Launch Oncofertility Program

Empowers cancer patients by increasing awareness of and access to fertility preservation options

Newswise — (New York, NY – August 14, 2018) – Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York), a Manhattan-based fertility center, and the Mount Sinai Health System have launched an innovative, integrated oncofertility program at The Blavatnik Family – Chelsea Medical Center at Mount Sinai to provide individuals and couples the benefit of advanced medical technologies to help with someday building their families.

Oncofertility is the field of medicine focused on reducing the negative effects of cancer treatments on an individual’s reproductive system. Oncofertility treatments include egg and embryo freezing, as well as sperm cryopreservation. The eggs, embryos, and sperm can be stored indefinitely until a patient or couple is ready to have children. The program has a committed and compassionate team of reproductive specialists who work closely with the oncology team to ensure integrated, seamless coordination and supervision of patient care.

“RMA of New York and Mount Sinai are committed to increasing awareness of oncofertility options,” says Alan Copperman, MD, Director of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “We provide a multi-disciplinary approach designed to empower patients during a very challenging time to realize the desire to have children. Arming patients with the knowledge of options available to them after cancer treatment is our goal.”

Jovana Lekovich, MD, an RMA of New York physician and Director of the Oncofertility Program, will work in close collaboration with Mount Sinai oncologists to coordinate care and fertility preservation options for those entering into cancer treatment. “An important yet often overlooked aspect of cancer treatment is the frequent negative impact on human fertility. With the advancement of science, medicine, and technology, cancer survival rates have increased tremendously in the past two decades. By focusing on fertility preservation prior to cancer treatment, we focus on survival and quality of life after cancer,” says Dr. Lekovich.

Dr. Lekovich is a board certified obstetrician and gynecologist and reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist. She specializes in all aspects of reproductive medicine and infertility, including conditions such as amenorrhea, polycystic ovary syndrome, and diminished ovarian reserve with ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, and preimplantation genetic testing of embryos.

“The Oncofertility Program together with the full range of oncology services offered at The Blavatnik Family – Chelsea Medical Center at Mount Sinai provides the most advanced fertility preservation techniques with the comfort and compassion that every cancer patient needs,” said Luis Isola, MD, Medical Director of Mount Sinai Cancer.

Dr. Lekovich is available for consultation at The Blavatnik Family – Chelsea Medical Center at Mount Sinai, 325 West 15th Street in Manhattan, on Mondays and Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, call 212-604-6059.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine. Led by an integrated team of doctors and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, fertility and urology experience and training, RMA of New York consistently reports IVF success rates to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is internationally recognized for achieving high success rates in the treatment of infertility. RMA of New York maximizes access to care by helping patients explore all insurance coverage and financing options available for treatment. RMA of New York is sensitive to the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, women choosing single parent motherhood, and women pursuing fertility preservation for elective indications as well as those in need of oncofertility services. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has six patient care facilities throughout New York, including three facilities in Manhattan, as well as in Brooklyn, Long Island, Westchester, and abroad in Mexico City. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 6,600 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Medical Schools”, aligned with a U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” Hospital, No. 13 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked nationally in five out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

###