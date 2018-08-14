MedStar Washington Hospital Center First in D.C. to Use Mobile Intraoperative CT Scanner for Neurosurgery

Newswise — Washington, D.C., August 14, 2018 – MedStar Washington Hospital Center is the first hospital in Washington, D.C., to use Brainlab Airo® Mobile Intraoperative CT, an advanced imaging scanner that gives surgeons a real-time look at the brain or spine during surgery in order to make immediate decisions when it counts the most.



Thirty patients have been treated so far at the Hospital Center using the system’s synchronized imaging capabilities. The portable scanner produces high-quality CT images of the patient’s brain or spine in the operating room, allowing surgeons to clearly see their exact position and make the most precise next steps. This eliminates the need to rely on images taken before surgery that might not be as accurate or wait to get images afterwards that could result in a second surgery.



“Our goal is to provide our patients with safe and precise treatments,” said Edward F. Aulisi, MD, chairman of Neurosurgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “With Airo, we have the ability to perform intraoperative CT imaging of a patient’s anatomy while still in the OR, allowing us to make decisions rapidly and to change course if it’s appropriate. This helps to both save time and, when combined with our image-guided surgery system, enable greater surgical accuracy.”



Brittani R., a vibrant 32-year-old diagnosed with a benign pituitary tumor recently underwent image-guided transsphenoidal surgery and will be able to get back to her busy everyday routine in a few weeks.



“I was trying to cope with extreme fatigue and constant thirst, but the idea of surgery, including incisions and possible scars, was very scary. The fact that Dr. Aulisi was able to use this new non-invasive technique gave me greater confidence and alleviated some of my fears. I am thrilled that my surgery was successful and I am starting to feel like myself again. I am building up my energy, happy to be working from home, and exercising with some light walking.”



“Having the ability to confirm the surgical progress during procedure is critical,” added Dr. Aulisi. “Verifying one’s work intraoperatively may reduce re-operation rates and lead to improved patient outcomes. Intraoperative imaging can also offer patients the benefit of a less-invasive surgical procedure, reduced trauma and potentially faster recovery times.”



Brainlab Airo can be used in a wide range of surgical procedures, including cranial, spinal, ear/nose/throat (ENT), head and neck trauma, orthopedic and general surgery.



###

About MedStar Washington Hospital Center:

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is a 912-bed, major teaching and research hospital. It is the largest private, not-for-profit hospital in the nation’s capital, among the 100 largest hospitals in the nation and a major referral center for treating the most complex cases. Its cardiology program is highly acclaimed and its cardiac surgery program has consistently earned the highest national rating–three stars–from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. It also is a respected top facility in the areas of cancer, diabetes & endocrinology, Ear, Nose & Throat, gastroenterology & GI surgery, geriatrics, gynecology, nephrology, pulmonology and urology. It operates MedSTAR, a nationally-verified level I trauma center with a state-of-the-art fleet of helicopters and ambulances, and also operates the region’s only adult Burn Center.