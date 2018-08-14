Submissions Sought for 5th Annual Special Issue on Quantitative Cell Biology

Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology announces that their journal, Molecular Biology of the Cell (MBoC) seeks submissions for the Fifth Annual Special Issue on Quantitative Cell Biology. This issue will build on the successes of four previous issues published in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 and will provide an opportunity for researchers whose work crosses disciplines to reach a wide audience. Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz, Diane Lidke, and Alex Mogilner are again serving as issue editors.

MBoC invites submission of research articles and brief reports, including methods papers, in the following areas:

Quantitative imaging

Superresolution imaging techniques and their applications

Single-molecule biology

Biophysical properties of cells and cell structures

Computational and mathematical modeling

Systems studies of cell signaling and complex physiological processes

Innovative physical or computational approaches to cell biological problems

Big data methods and applications

Research published in the special issue will reach scientists in a wide range of disciplines, including nearly 15,000 recipients of MBoC’s electronic tables of contents.

The submission deadline is October 15, 2018, and the special issue will be published in early spring 2019. Authors should submit papers at www.mbcpapers.org.

Noteworthy articles from previous issues include:

Molecular Biology of the Cell (MBoC) is an online journal published twice monthly and owned by the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB). Unredacted accepted manuscripts are freely accessible immediately through MBoC In Press. Final published versions are freely accessible two months after publication at www.molbiolcell.org. MBoC is also available online through PubMed Central, sponsored by the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Access earlier than two months is available through subscription or membership in the ASCB.