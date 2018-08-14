 
Motorway bridge collapse in Italy leaves dozen dead

Released: 14-Aug-2018 6:05 PM EDT

Dr Colin Caprani, Senior Lecturer in Structural Engineering, Monash University, Australia

Contact details: +61 415 413 234 or Colin.Caprani@monash.edu

Dr Colin Caprani is a Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng MIEAust) and Chartered Structural Engineer (CEng MIEI, MIStructE). He has worked as a design structural engineer on a wide range of projects, including integral bridges, new-concept bridge beam development, large-scale commercial mixed-use developments, and renovation and refurbishment of listed structures. His research specialisations involve highway bridge traffic loading for short- and long-span bridges; vibration serviceability of footbridges; structural reliability and statistics of extremes.

