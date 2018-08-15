Increasing Influence of ECS Journals

Pennington, NJ – (August 3, 2018) The journal impact factors (JIFs) for The Electrochemical Society journals continue to grow, as evidenced by the data recently released by Clarivate Analytics. For the 2017 reporting year, the ECS journals continue to be among the top-ranked journals. Journal of The Electrochemical Society is in the top two for materials science, coatings, and films; and in the top ten for electrochemistry. The JIFs are published in Journal Citation Reports, and are just one metric used to gauge the quality of a large number of scholarly journals.

For the Journal of The Electrochemical Society, the JIF rose to 3.662 for 2017 from 3.259 for 2016, an increase of over 12%. The enduring quality and usefulness of the work published in Journal of The Electrochemical Society is significant: JES has had a cited half-life of greater than 10 years (the highest figure that Journal Citation Reports records) for over eight years. JES is the fourth-most-cited journal in electrochemistry, with nearly 71,000 citations; that same citation count makes Journal of The Electrochemical Society the second most-cited journal in materials science, coatings, and films. Downloads are another important metric for scholarly journals, and for the ECS journals, there were over 2.4 million downloads for 2017.

For the ECS Journal of Solid State Science and Technology, the progress is also impressive: over 40% growth in citations for 2017 over 2016. In terms of the JIF, the growth for ECS Journal of Solid State Science and Technology is striking: the JIF has grown to 1.808 for 2017, from 0.917 in 2013 when ECS Journal of Solid State Science and Technology was launched—a 97% increase in just four years.

The increasingly influential role that the ECS journals play is due to the Society’s practice of rigorous peer review, which is based on rapid, objective, and insightful feedback, as well as evaluation for plagiarism. The relevance of the ECS journals is due to the increasing importance of the scientific content covered by the ECS journals: batteries and energy storage, corrosion, fuel cells and energy conversion, sensors, electrochemical engineering, organic and biological electrochemistry, physical and analytical electrochemistry, electrodeposition, nanocarbons, dielectrics, electronics and photonics, luminescence and display materials, and the many sub-disciplines within each.

In addition, ECS journals have a fast turn-around time: under 30 days from submission to a first decision—critical to authors who desire rapid recognition and visibility.

ECS is grateful for the support of its authors, reviewers, editors, and publications staff. These are the people who are responsible for the high standards to which ECS adheres, and which keep the ECS journals growing in impact every year.

About ECS

Leading the world in electrochemistry and solid state science and technology for 114 years, The Electrochemical Society was founded in 1902 as an international nonprofit, educational organization. ECS now has more than 8,000 individual and institutional members in more than 75 countries. Home of the Journal of The Electrochemical Society, the oldest peer-reviewed journal in its field, the ECS Digital Library provides searchable online access to the collection of ECS technical journals and other publications. Find out about how ECS is taking its digital library open access at freethescience.org

Media contact:

The Electrochemical Society

Rob Gerth

609.737.1902, Ext. 114

Rob.Gerth@electrochem.org