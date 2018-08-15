UVA Darden Welcomes Eight New Professors for 2018-19 Academic Year

By Dave Hendrick

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business welcomed eight new professors to its top-ranked faculty ahead of the 2018–19 academic year.

The new professors will bolster ranks in the academic areas of Quantitative Analysis, Accounting, Global Economies and Markets, and Leadership and Organizational Behavior.

“We are thrilled to welcome these eight new faculty members to the Darden community,” said Mastercard Professor of Business Administration and Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Research Sankaran “Venkat” Venkataraman. “Darden seeks faculty members who are very skilled or have great potential to integrate high-quality teaching and student engagement with relevance to the practitioner and academic scholars, and we believe we have found exactly what we were looking for in these talented professors.”

Michael Albert has joined the Quantitative Analysis area as an assistant professor. Albert comes to Darden from Duke University, where he was a post-doctoral researcher and teacher in the departments of economics and computer science. Prior to that, he earned his Ph.D. at Duke in financial economics. Albert’s research and teaching focuses on using data and computationally efficient algorithms to design markets. At Darden, he will teach the Quantitative Analysis elective “Data Science in Business.”

Shane Dikolli has joined Darden as an associate professor in the Accounting area. Dikolli comes to Darden from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, where he taught accounting and served as associate dean of faculty engagement. His primary research interests focus on the performance evaluation of CEOs, encompassing both analytical modeling and empirical analysis. At Fuqua, he won the teacher of the year award eight times for teaching in multiple formats of the MBA program. Dikolli will teach core accounting courses in the residential and Executive MBA programs.

Kinda Hachem has joined the Global Economies and Markets area as associate professor. Hachem comes to Darden from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where she served as associate professor of economics. Her research focuses on interactions in macroeconomics and banking and has been recognized with a doctoral fellowship from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada and a Hartle Award for outstanding policy-relevant scholarship from the Rotman Institute for International business. She has also won a teaching excellence award from the University of Toronto economics department. Hachem will teach the First Year Global Economies and Markets course in the residential MBA program.

Anton Korinek has joined the Global Economies and Markets area with a joint appointment in the UVA Economics Department, where he will be an associate professor. Korinek joined UVA and Darden from Johns Hopkins University, where he taught in the economics department. Korinek’s most recent research investigates the effects of automation and artificial intelligence on the economy, with an emphasis on what they mean for inequality and unemployment. He studies financial crises and how capital controls and financial regulation affect financial stability. Korinek will teach the elective “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work” in the spring.

Sean Martin has joined the Leadership and Organizational Behavior area as associate professor. Martin’s research explores how organizational and societal contexts shape individuals’ values and behaviors. He joined Darden from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, where he taught undergraduates, MBA students and a doctoral seminar. In addition, he has written cases and taught executives on topics such as leadership, ethical decision-making and issue selling. Martin will teach First Year Leadership and Organizational Behavior courses.

Roshni Raveendhran has joined the Leadership and Organizational Behavior area as assistant professor. Raveendhran recently earned her Ph.D. in management and organization from the University of Southern California. Her research interests focus on the psychology of technology, automation in the workplace, leadership and decision-making, and self-determination and motivation. She will teach the First Year “Negotiations” course.

Sasa Zorc is joining the Quantitative Analysis area as an assistant professor after having recently earned his Ph.D. in decision sciences from INSEAD in Singapore. His research focuses on game theory, behavioral economics and search theory. Zorc will teach the First Year “Decision Analysis” course in the residential MBA program.

Shortly before the start of the new academic year, Darden announced that Michael Porter will join the Quantitative Analysis area via a joint appointment in the UVA School of Engineering and Applied Science, where he will be an associate professor. Porter comes to UVA from the Culverhouse College of Business at the University of Alabama, where his research focused on time-series analysis with a focus on when the occurrence of an event triggers or increases the likelihood of subsequent events. He has applied his statistical methodology to crime, terrorism, business and transportation safety. At Darden, he will teach courses in the areas of data science and analytics.

In addition, three academic general faculty — Brian Moriarty, Alex Cowan and Michael Ho — will return to Darden in an expanded capacity. All now teach on a full-time basis in Darden degree programs.

