Columbus State University to Offer First Ever Nexus Degree in Film Production

Newswise — Columbus State University was recently approved by the Board of Regents to offer the first ever nexus degree in film production. With courses to be offered as early as spring 2019, the 60-credit-hour degree emphasizes hands-on learning to prepare students for Georgia’s high-demand film industry.

“This new degree is validation of our premier role in preparing and credentialing workers for Georgia’s fastest growing industry,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “With the help of our community partners, CSU looks forward to growing our film program even more soon.”

In cooperation with the Columbus Film Office and the Georgia Film Academy, students will be placed in experiential learning opportunities on movie productions in Georgia, and when possible, in the city of Columbus. Additionally, students may be placed on production sets for national television spots and productions secured by the Columbus Film Office and Georgia Film Academy.

The experiential learning opportunity will fulfill six credit hours of the degree requirement, with an additional 42 credit hours in general education and 12 credit hours in upper division coursework that focuses on the skills and knowledge needed in the film industry. Curriculum is being designed in collaboration with industry experts to ensure it meets specific requirements for the high-demand jobs.

Columbus State University, along with Albany State University, were the first to be approved for new nexus degrees by the Board of Regents today. Nexus degrees are 60-credit-hour credentials that emphasize hands-on experiential learning, skilled knowledge, and connections with industry in high-demand fields.

While Columbus State’s nexus degree is in film production, Albany State will offer nexus degrees in blockchain with machine learning and blockchain with data analytics. According to the University System of Georgia, other fields under consideration for future USG programs include cybersecurity and financial technology.

For more information on the new nexus degree in film production at Columbus State University, contact the CSU Department of Communication at (706) 507-8601.