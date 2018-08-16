The Badge Advantage: Skeletal Muscle as an Endocrine Organ

Newswise — Wichita State University's new online Skeletal Muscle as an Endocrine Organ badge course explores the growing body of research around skeletal muscle as an endocrine organ that releases metabolites that affect other organs. It is believed to be one of the only online classes nationwide teaching practical blood flow restriction, defined as BFR, using low-cost equipment. All other BFR classes train the student to use proprietary equipment that costs thousands of dollars. Because of this, BFR is not given as a home exercise program, which also makes this class unique.

In this study, students will

Describe the physiologic effects of practical Blood Flow Restriction (pBFR)

List contraindications and precautions of using pBFR with the elderly

Evaluate among various BFR tourniquets and compression devices and select the appropriate method for clinic and home exercise program use

Create a pBFR program for the clinic and home

Course instructor Chris Deck is leading the way to making the Practical Blood Flow Restriction technology available to all by incorporating the practice as a low-cost clinic intervention and regular home exercise program. He has been the CEO of three medical clinics and has successfully written major grants, including the Federally Qualified Health Center Grant.

The cost is $160 with scholarships available. Enroll in a badge course by Friday, Sept. 14, to be eligible for a scholarship up to $125 to cover the application fee and tuition for one 0.5 credit hour badge course or reduce the cost of graduate badges and 1.0 credit badges.

For more information, go to badges.wichita.edu.

Kim Moore, director, Workforce, Professional and Community Education at Wichita State University, 316-978-6487 or kimberly.moore@wichita.edu.