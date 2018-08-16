Mayo Clinic responds to false, sensational CNN story

https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-responds-to-patient-story-published-by-cnn/

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. – Today, Mayo Clinic publicly responded to the inaccurate, incomplete and irresponsible reporting by CNN in this week’s “Escape from Mayo Clinic” series, noting that the series lacks context that CNN was provided, but chose not to investigate or report. Mayo also sent a letter directly to CNN leadership expressing its profound disappointment.

Here is the letter sent to CNN.

“A team of Mayo Clinic leaders met with CNN for more than four hours to give them context and share insights to inform their reporting and help them see that there were highly complex and sensitive family dynamics involved in caring for this patient,” says Chris Gade, chair, Mayo Clinic Department of Public Affairs. “While we knew the reporter was focused on a pre-determined narrative, the information we provided should have helped them see that their premise was inaccurate. Instead they chose to ignore that information. We were shocked and deeply saddened by the wholly inaccurate and incomplete reporting that was published.”

“We chose not to be interviewed by CNN for the story because doing so would bring negative publicity to a vulnerable adult in a suspected abusive family environment,” says Charles (Michel) Harper, M.D., executive dean for practice, Mayo Clinic. “It’s a heartbreaking situation. And, as caregivers, we believe our role is to protect our patient’s well-being and safety.

Because of the egregious errors in the story – and the fact that the public is left believing such false and sensational claims about our dedicated and hard-working staff – we were left no choice but to share more information about the situation. This is a decision we do not take lightly, and it is highly unusual for us.”

Dr. Harper adds: “This case was escalated to the highest levels of leadership, and the care team worked with this family on a daily basis to listen and resolve their concerns. The needs, welfare and safety of the patient during a potentially life-threatening situation were our top priority, and at the same time we were dealing with a very complex situation with extremely challenging family dynamics involving a vulnerable patient. Information given to us by family members, and behavior we experienced ourselves, compelled us to notify authorities of our concerns.”

Statement posted Aug. 13, 2018:

Mayo Clinic is responding to the CNN story “Escape from Mayo Clinic” about a patient that was cared for at Mayo Clinic during 2016-2017.

Here is our statement on the story:

“Mayo Clinic strongly disagrees with the inaccurate and incomplete points made in the story about this patient. We believe that we acted in the best interest of the patient, including providing life-saving surgery. We are deeply disappointed that our subsequent actions to care for and to protect the patient seem to be misunderstood, as we were focused on the best interest of the patient.

Patient safety is always our highest priority, and it is at the forefront of the care we deliver to each patient. We are unwavering in our dedication to do what is best for every patient, every time. This patient’s case was no exception. This case was escalated to the highest level of leadership, and the care team worked with this family on a daily basis to listen to them and resolve their concerns. The same care, focus on her well-being and level of professionalism that this patient experienced during her life-saving surgery were also part of her post-surgery experience. This was a very complex situation with very challenging dynamics.

Following a thorough and careful review of the care in question, we have determined that the version of events provided by certain patient family members to CNN is not supported by the facts nor do they track with the direct observations of numerous other providers on the patient’s care team. Our internal review determined that the care team’s actions were true to Mayo Clinic’s primary value that the patient’s needs come first. We acted in a manner that honored that value for this patient and that also took into account the safety and well-being of the team caring for the patient.

This story lacks further clarification and context that CNN knew but chose not to use.

While we will not discuss specific patients or their families, many who seek Mayo Clinic’s care can also be dealing with significant emotional and family dynamic complications which can be challenging in an already complex medical situation. We provided life-saving care for this patient and made decisions based on what we felt is best for the future of this patient.”