Stony Brook Medicine Adds Fertility Practice to Community Network in Commack Facility

Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY, August 16, 2018--Island Fertility has joined Stony Brook Community Medical, expanding to 23 the number of Stony Brook Medicine’s network of community practices and physicians. The group offers comprehensive and integrated fertility care at Stony Brook Advanced Specialty Care facility in Commack, with a plan to add additional Long Island office locations.

Directed by James Stelling, MD, FACOG, HCLD, Island Fertility is a full service fertility practice. It has been a long time dream of Dr. Stelling along with his partner, Bradley Trivax, MD, to build a community practice that can provide all types of fertility treatment in a warm, compassionate atmosphere with state of the art Andrology and Embryology laboratories ready to provide the highest quality and most advanced technology available to patients. Island Fertility has hired a team of highly educated and experienced healthcare professionals to help patients navigate the world of infertility and fertility preservation. Its physicians are board certified reproductive endocrinologists and are the most qualified doctors to diagnose and treat fertility preservation and infertility problems.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to fertility treatment,” said Dr. Stelling. “From artificial insemination procedures like IUI to the latest IVF technology, our focus is on helping families grow with safe and proven solutions that put less stress on the mind and body. We have created Island Fertility to be the ultimate destination for comprehensive fertility treatment on Long Island."

“This is truly a wonderful milestone for Stony Brook Medicine,” said Dr. Todd Griffin MD, FACOG, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine at Stony Brook Medicine. “We have successfully partnered with two of the leading reproductive specialists on Long Island,” he said, referring to Dr. Stelling and Dr. Trivax. “It is important for patients trying to achieve a highly desired pregnancy, as well as allow for preimplantation genetic testing of embryos, to exclude genetic diseases. It will allow women to freeze eggs for those who want to preserve their fertility in cases of cancer or any other personal life choices. This is a significant milestone, that we can develop this service for women of Long Island.”

Editor’s Note: Patients who wish to make an appointment with a physician at Island Fertility should call (631) 638-4600.

About Stony Brook Medicine

Stony Brook Medicine elevates all of Stony Brook University’s health-related initiatives: education, research and patient care. It includes six Health Sciences schools — Dental Medicine, Health Technology and Management, Medicine, Nursing, Social Welfare and Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences — as well as Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and more than 120 community-based healthcare settings throughout Suffolk County. To learn more, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu.

About Stony Brook Community Medical

Stony Brook Community Medical, an arm of Stony Brook Medicine, is comprised of 23 community practices with 34 locations across Suffolk County, from Commack to East Hampton. We offer exceptional care by over 100 providers in 8 specialties that are committed to enhancing the coordination of medical care in the community. To learn more, visit sbcommunitymedical.org.