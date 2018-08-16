Rowan’s Online Legal Studies Program Ranked Among Best in Study

Newswise — Rowan University this summer was included on a College Choice list of institutions offering the best and most affordable online legal studies programs.

College Choice, which ranks colleges and universities in a wide range of areas such as “best business schools,” “best public health degrees,” and “colleges with the happiest freshmen,” ranked Rowan #13 for having the best online legal studiesprogram and #14 for having the most affordable online legal studies program.

The web site notes that a degree in legal studies can create varied career paths, including work as an investigator, law enforcement officer, paralegal and attorney.

The site also notes that while traditional, on-campus residential programs best suit many students, others opt for online programs that allow them to work at their own pace, on their own time.

For example, the site notes, students with some previous college credits, mid-career professionals looking to transition into a new field and working adults with or without families sometimes find that online programs better fit their lifestyle.

Rowan’s Bachelor of Arts in Law & Justice Online embraces an “interdisciplinary approach to coursework that enhances critical thinking, reasoning, writing and logic skills. It prepares students for professional careers in four major areas: law enforcement and security services, court services, corrections, and human services.”

College Choice says inclusion in its rankings is limited to accredited institutions and that its methodology considers five factors: quality, reputation, affordability, value and satisfaction. In reaching conclusions about institutions, the site says it reviews data collected from a variety of sources including PayScale, Glassdoor and the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.