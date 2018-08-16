Music Expert Available to Discuss Aretha Franklin’s Legacy
Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, passed away Thursday morning at the age of 76. CU Boulder music expert Susan Thomas is available for interviews about Franklin’s impacts on music and society.
Susan Thomas, director of the American Music Research Center, can speak about Franklin’s legacy as a musician and broader influence on American culture. Thomas is an expert on the history of women in music and has studied the intersection of culture and music throughout the Americas.
Contact:
Sam Linnerooth, CU Boulder media relations
sam.linnerooth@colorado.edu
303-492-6431