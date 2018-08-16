 
Return to Article List

Music Expert Available to Discuss Aretha Franklin’s Legacy

Article ID: 699145

Released: 16-Aug-2018 6:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Colorado Boulder

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Arts and Entertainment, Local - Colorado
KEYWORDS
  • Aretha Franklin, soul music

    • Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, passed away Thursday morning at the age of 76. CU Boulder music expert Susan Thomas is available for interviews about Franklin’s impacts on music and society. 

    Susan Thomas, director of the American Music Research Center, can speak about Franklin’s legacy as a musician and broader influence on American culture. Thomas is an expert on the history of women in music and has studied the intersection of culture and music throughout the Americas. 

    Contact:
    Sam Linnerooth, CU Boulder media relations
    sam.linnerooth@colorado.edu
    303-492-6431

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!