Aretha Franklin's Death Raises Awareness Around Endocrine Cancer, Treatment Options

Aretha Franklin died of a neuroendocrine pancreatic tumor, a rare disease where patients often exhibit few symptoms at first. Now more than ever, it's time to raise awareness around endocrine cancers and prevention.

Endocrine Society Member, Steven K Libutti, MD, FACS, Director, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, is an expert on the topic and can offer more insight into:

What this type of cancer is

How it's diagnosed

Common risk factors and treatment options

