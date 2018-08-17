 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Aretha Franklin's Death Raises Awareness Around Endocrine Cancer, Treatment Options

Article ID: 699157

Released: 17-Aug-2018 11:55 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Endocrine Society

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Arts and Entertainment, Cancer, Recently Deceased, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Aretha Franklin, neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer, endocrine cancer

    • Aretha Franklin died of a neuroendocrine pancreatic tumor, a rare disease where patients often exhibit few symptoms at first. Now more than ever, it's time to raise awareness around endocrine cancers and prevention. 

    Endocrine Society Member, Steven K Libutti, MD, FACS, Director, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, is an expert on the topic and can offer more insight into:

    • What this type of cancer is 
    • How it's diagnosed 
    • Common risk factors and treatment options

    Please contact me at cwilliams@endocrine.org or 202-971-3611 today if you'd like to speak with Dr. Libutti on this topic!

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!