Money Magazine Names CSUs Among Nation's Best Universities

Newswise — Twelve California State University campuses were named to Money magazine’s 2018 list of the nation’s Top 50 Best Public Colleges released August 13.

The campuses, listed in order of ranking—Long Beach, Dominguez Hills, Pomona, Stanislaus, Los Angeles, San José, Chico, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, San Bernardino, San Diego and Fullerton—are among the best public universities in the nation according to Money’s fifth annual rankings, which examine 26 measures of affordability, educational quality and alumni’s financial success.

Money’s rankings are the first to combine the most accurate pricing estimates available with students’ likely earnings after graduation and a unique analysis of how much value a college adds. According to Money, the schools “deliver a superior education at an affordable price, enabling graduates to avoid heavy debt and succeed in the workplace.”

Twenty-two CSU campuses were also named to the magazine’s full “Best Colleges For Your Money” ranking, which identifies more than 700 leading U.S. institutions whose educations are worth the cost.

To make the cut, colleges must have graduation rates at or above the median in their category or graduation rates that are unusually high when compared with schools that have students with similar test scores and socioeconomic backgrounds.

The recognition from Money is a testament to progress made by the CSU’s Graduation Initiative 2025, which is helping to ensure that equity gaps between underserved students and their peers are closed. Launched in 2016, the initiative is already showing promising results and completion rates are now at all-time highs in all categories.

CSU campuses are frequently recognized for their quality academic programs, affordable tuition, robust financial aid and low student loan debt. Twelve CSUs were recently named among the top 100 values in the nation according to PayScale's Best Value Colleges. Forbes magazine also recently recognized 17 CSUs as a “best bang for the buck” based on tuition costs, academic quality, post-grad earnings, student debt and graduation success.

More information about Money’s 2018 rankings is available at: http://time.com/money/best-colleges/.