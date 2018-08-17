Dr. Carri Glide-Hurst Elected Fellow of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine

Newswise — DETROIT - Henry Ford Cancer Institute medical physicist Carri K. Glide-Hurst, Ph.D., DABR, has been elected to be a Fellow of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), a prestigious international organization of 8,500 medical physicists in 93 countries

Dr. Glide-Hurst, the director of Translational Research in Radiation Oncology at Henry Ford, was presented with the fellowship award at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine in Nashville, TN.

The category of AAPM Fellow honors members who have distinguished themselves by their contributions in research, education, or leadership in the medical physics community. The AAPM supports the medical physics community with a focus on advancing patient care through education, improving safety and efficacy of radiation oncology and medical imaging procedures through research, and the maintenance of professional standards.

Dr. Glide-Hurst is nationally recognized for work with magnetic resonance simulation (MR-SIM) and MR-guided radiation therapy, including implementation at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute of the world's first FDA-approved linear accelerator-based MRI-guided radiation therapy system, ViewRay MRIdian Linac.

Additionally, Dr. Glide-Hurst was awarded a prestigious NIH R01 on MR-only treatment planning and is primary investigator or co-primary investigator on 11 other grants. She has published 48 manuscripts, four book chapters, 125 abstracts, and holds one patent.

She serves on nine AAPM committees, most notably the Strategic Planning Committee, Board of Directors, co-chair of TG-284 on MR-SIM, Annual Meeting Scientific Track co-director, and AAPM Summer School faculty. She also serves on ABR Medical Physics Parts 2 and 3 Therapy Exam Committees.

Dr. Glide-Hurst also has a passion for mentoring future physicists. During her career, she has mentored 14 residents and 17 researchers.

Dr. Glide-Hurst received a Ph.D. in medical physics from Wayne State University and completed two years of postdoctoral training at Beaumont Health.

