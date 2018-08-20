DURING KIDS EAT RIGHT MONTH™, ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS RECOMMENDS PARENTS, KIDS TEAM UP FOR HEALTHFUL LUNCHES

Newswise — CHICAGO – Back to school means coming up with creative, nutritious ideas for your child’s lunch that they will actually want to eat. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends parents and children team up to pack a lunch they’ll love.

“Children enjoy being given the responsibility, so they’ll be more likely to eat a lunch they’ve helped plan,” said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Whitney Linsenmeyer.

“You and your child should agree on what goes into every lunch: some protein, a grain, at least one fruit and one vegetable, a calcium-rich dairy product or beverage and perhaps a small sweet or additional snack,” Linsenmeyer said. “Make a checklist or spreadsheet of what your child likes in each category to help you stay on track.”

Here are some kid-friendly lunch ideas:

Wraps come in a variety of flavors

Cracker sandwiches (lean meats or low-fat cheese on round or square whole-grain crackers)

Little salads with cheese, nuts or beans

Lettuce wraps or a slice of turkey wrapped around a cheese stick and sweet bell pepper

Fruit or vegetable kabobs or raw vegetables for dipping, such as carrots and celery sticks

Individual packages of unsweetened applesauce or a seedless, easy-peel orange.

“Don’t forget food safety when packing your child’s lunch. Use an insulated lunch bag and keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Encourage your child to wash their hands before eating. At home, wash their lunch box often,” Linsenmeyer said.

School lunches are also a great option for students.

“Review the lunch menus with your kids, and pick options that are appealing to them,” Linsenmeyer said. “When kids eat a school lunch, they are more likely to consume milk, meats, grains and vegetables, which means they’ll eat more nutrients over the course of an entire day. Cost- and nutrition-wise, school lunch is a great value.”

The Academy recently reaffirmed the benefits of federally funded nutrition programs for children and adolescents, such as school lunches, in an updated position paper “Child and Adolescent Federally Funded Nutrition Assistance Programs,” published in the August 2018 issue of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Kids Eat Right Month™, created in 2014, mobilizes registered dietitian nutritionists in a grassroots movement to share healthful eating messages that help families adopt nutritious eating habits.

