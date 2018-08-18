American Association of Diabetes Educators Honors Excellence in Diabetes Education

Newswise — Six diabetes educators were honored for their achievements in the field of diabetes education and their dedication to the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) during its annual conference. Award winners are:

Diabetes Educator of the Year Award

Honoring a diabetes educator who has made a special contribution to the field through dedication, innovation and sensitivity in patient care.

Jane K. Dickinson, RN, PhD, CDE

Program Director of the Diabetes Education and Management Program, Teachers College, Columbia University

Dickinson’s person-centered approach to diabetes care has become a major initiative within AADE and the greater diabetes arena. Her research and publications are advancing the conversation on the impact of language in clinical settings and beyond. Through her work at Teachers College, Columbia University Jane is leading the future of diabetes education and management, creating the next generation of diabetes educators through the solely online Master of Science in Diabetes Education and Management Program. Jane continues to influence the diabetes community through her involvement in a variety of organizations including AADE, the American Diabetes Association, T1D Exchange, and more.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognizing the outstanding contributions and service to AADE and honoring individuals who exemplified the proud history of diabetes education while serving as extraordinary role models.

Keith Campbell, RPh, FASHP, CDE, FAAD

Posthumous award

Campbell’s 45+ year career paved the way for countless pharmacists in diabetes management. He was a founding member of the American Association of Diabetes Educators and one of the first pharmacists to become a Certified Diabetes Educator. Through his work at Washington State University, Campbell contributed to hundreds of publications, books, practice papers and position statements, and served on committees for AADE, the American Diabetes Association, and the National Institute for Health and Human Service, among many others.

Allene Van Son Distinguished Service Award

In honor of the first AADE President, this award recognizes outstanding contributions and service to the AADE.

Malinda Peeples, RN, MS, CDE, FAADE

Vice President, Clinical Services, Programs and Research, Welldoc

Peeples’ dedication to AADE spans more than 30 years of service, from her work at the local level to serving as AADE President in 2005-2006. Among her accomplishments, Peeples worked on committees to identify the AADE7 Self-Care Behaviors and later as president she oversaw the development of a systematic review showing their benefit. Her continued leadership with the AADE Technology Workgroup led to the creation of a vision for technology-enabled diabetes education for the Association.

2018 Strategic Initiative Award

Recognizing educators whose work reinforces AADE’s strategic goals in diversity or new models of care to achieve the outcomes inspired by AADE’s mission and vision.

Jasmine Gonzalvo, PharmD, BCPS, BC-ADM, CDE, LDE, FAADE

Clinical Associate Professor/Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Primary Care at Purdue University

Gonzalvo has taken an innovative approach to integrate diabetes management into clinical care for at-risk adults with serious mental illness (SMI). In October 2016, she implemented a cardiovascular risk management clinic in an integrated primary care setting within an urban community mental health center. This novel approach targets an often-underserved population with a greatly increased risk of developing diabetes due to disparities in the quality of diabetes care. Gonzalvo’s work includes a collaborative approach involving primary care physicians, nurse practitioners and dietitians to offer medication management, diabetes education, immunizations, and laboratory monitoring.

Rising Star Award

Honoring diabetes educators who have less than three years of experience and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to diabetes education.

Melanie L. Duran, RN, BSN, CDE

Diabetes Educator, University of New Mexico

Duran has embraced technology through a person-centered, hands on approach to learning and shown a commitment to those she services through innovative teaching methods including a “Harry Potter “themed format. In only 2 years of practice, she has excelled in leadership positions within AADE and other diabetes organizations.

Clipper F. Young, PharmD, MPH, BC-ADM, CDE

Clinical Pharmacist and Diabetes Educator, Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine

Young has shown his commitment to the diabetes arena through his public outreach efforts with the Mobile Diabetes Education Center, a service that provides prediabetes and diabetes screenings for at-risk, underserved populations. His community volunteerism has included work with the Diablo Society of Health System Pharmacists to plan and deliver an annual diabetes-focused event in his community.

