FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 20, 2018

2018 ACR/ARHP ANNUAL MEETING PRESS REGISTRATION OPEN

Newswise — ATLANTA – The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) and the Association for Rheumatology Health Professionals (ARHP) welcome members of the press to write about research presented at the 2018 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting by attending sessions on-site or covering them remotely. Press members will receive complimentary registration, an embargoed press kit, access to press conferences, assistance in scheduling interviews with speakers, and access to an on-site newsroom equipped with printers and computers where registered press can work away from the hustle and bustle of the meeting. This year’s meeting will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago on Oct. 19 – 24. More than 450 sessions will offer a superior combination of basic science, clinical science, tech-med courses, career enhancement education and interactive discussions on improving patient care. An online program with details about this year’s meeting is available here. Select streaming content will be accessible via the ACR Beyond platform for registered media.

Details about eligibility requirements and how to apply for press credentials can be found here. If you have questions about the registration process or press policies/procedures, contact Monica McDonald at mmcdonald@rheumatology.org.

Key dates for this year’s annual meeting:

Press registration closes: Wednesday, Oct 3.

Embargo lifts: Saturday, Oct. 20 at 4:30 PM Central Time.

The American College of Rheumatology is an international medical society representing over 9,600 rheumatologists and rheumatology health professionals with a mission to empower rheumatology professionals to excel in their specialty. In doing so, the ACR offers education, research, advocacy and practice management support to help its members continue their innovative work and provide quality patient care. Rheumatologists are experts in the diagnosis, management and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases. For more information, visit www.rheumatology.org.

