Hackensack Meridian Health Opens Urgent Care Center in Monroe adding to NJ’s Largest Convenient Care Network

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s most comprehensive and integrated health network, opened an urgent care center in Monroe in Middlesex County, adding to a growing convenient care network of 45 locations which offer high-quality, convenient care close to home.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is excited to expand our world-class convenient care services in New Jersey, giving more patients greater access to the on-demand, high-quality, affordable care they deserve,” said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "Today’s hardworking families are extremely busy and often times need care immediately.’’

As care options grow beyond hospitals, Hackensack Meridian Health has developed a convenient care network that provides a variety of locations to treat acute, episodic medical needs. These convenient care locations include 14 emergency departments, two satellite emergency departments, 20 urgent care centers, 9 retail clinics and telemedicine offerings, comprising the state’s largest convenient care network.

“Urgent care facilities are successfully providing patients access to convenient, high-quality services when and where they need it,” said John K. Lloyd, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

The network plans to open eight additional urgent care centers and retail clinics over the next year. Convenient care is an integral part of the continuum of care for patients and Hackensack Meridian Health works closely with all physicians in the community to improve the care of our mutual patients.

“We are excited to bring Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care to Monroe and we are eager to expand access to care for patients with our future growth,” said Joseph Lemaire, executive vice president, Diversified Ventures, Hackensack Meridian Health.

Hackensack Meridian Health Urgent Care is located in Monroe at 215 Applegarth Road. The site is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends every day of the year. Online registration allows patients to reserve an appointment and skip the line. The facility is staffed with Hackensack Meridian Health board-certified physicians. X-Rays and lab facilities are available during all hours of operation. This location is part of a joint venture and managed by an urgent care, expert operator, Med Excel, which manages more than two dozen urgent care facilities.

Photo L to R: Mike Geiger, vice president convenient care; Raymond Fredericks, regional president; Ken Sable, M.D., president, Jersey Shore University Medical Center; Monroe Mayor Gerald W. Tamburro; Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health; Joseph Lemaire, president, Diversified Health Ventures; Anthony Ruvo, M.D., president and CEO of MedExcel.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals, more than 450 patient care sites and physician offices. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, more than 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals ranked among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center, the No. 1 hospital, Jersey Shore University Medical Center at No. 4 and Ocean and Riverview Medical Centers tied at No. 8., as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.