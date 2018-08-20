Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation’s 21st Annual Golf Outing Raises more than $760,000 in Support of its Patient-Centered Initiatives

Newswise — The Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce that its 21st Annual Golf Outing raised more than $760,000 in support of its patient-centered programs and initiatives.

Sunny skies and gentle breezes greeted golfers and volunteers at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, NJ recently.

“The Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation plays an essential role in advancing our mission to provide the highest quality, human-centered care,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president, Hackensack University Medical Center. “I want to commend our Foundation team members for their professionalism, drive and dedication.”

A total of 330 golfers participated in the outing, which was described by organizers as the Foundation’s biggest and best Golf Outing to date. Park Avenue BMW served as the hole-in-one car sponsor and

TrackMan recorded and analyzed golf swings. The event concluded with an evening reception.

“We were grateful to gather with caring supporters,” said Helen A. Cunning, president and chief development officer of the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “We share a commitment to make a positive impact and a meaningful difference in order to elevate health and improve the lives of our patients, their families and the community we serve.”

Photo:

