Endocrine Society Congratulates Early Investigators Award Winners

Newswise — WASHINGTON— The Endocrine Society has selected five new recipients for its Early Investigators Awards.



The Early Investigators Awards were established to recognize the achievements of early career investigators in endocrine research.



The Endocrine Society’s 2018 Early Investigators Award winners are:

Jose Cordoba-Chacon, Ph.D., University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, Ill.

University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, Ill. Krystle Frahm, Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pa.

University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pa. Aaron Leong, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass. Jarrad Scarlett, M.D., Ph.D., University of Washington, Seattle, Wash.

University of Washington, Seattle, Wash. Matthew Sikora, Ph.D., University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colo.

Recipients received a monetary award, one-year complimentary membership to the Society, one-year complimentary access to the Society's online journals, and public recognition of research accomplishments in various Society platforms.



Additional information on this award and the recipients is located on the Society’s website at http://www.endocrine.org/awards/student-and-early-career-awards/early-investigators-awards. The new application cycle opens in September.

