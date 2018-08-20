Konica Minolta Again Joins the Fight against Childhood Cancer Supporting the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital

Newswise — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced they will again support Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic initiative on behalf of the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. As with last year, Konica Minolta is partnering with THE NORTHERN TRUST tournament, which kicks off the PGA TOUR’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, in supporting the Tackle Kids Cancer program.

The 2018 Birdies to Benefit program invites fans and supporters to pledge a donation for every birdie (one stroke under par for the hole) achieved during THE NORTHERN TRUST by the top 125 players on the PGA TOUR. With an estimated 1,200 birdies expected over the course of the event, Konica Minolta is pledging up to $12,000 in matching contributions, aiming for a grand total of $24,000 to help raise awareness and needed funds for Tackle Kids Cancer. Konica Minolta is also awarding a special pin flag, signed by last year’s THE NORTHERN TRUST champion, Dustin Johnson, to the highest individual donor on their pledge page. To participate, fans may donate through PledgeIt via the following link:http://www.pledgeit.org/km

In 2017, Konica Minolta, partner of THE NORTHERN TRUST tournament and the Official Printers of the PGA TOUR, participated in the Birdies to Benefit program and challenged their employees, customers, sales channels and social networks to pledge a donation for every birdie made and agreed to match up to $10,000 in contributions. The program was able to reach its goal of $10,000 in pledges and, with Konica Minolta’s match, raised $20,000 in total for Tackle Kids Cancer by the conclusion of the tournament.

"We're very proud to once again support this program and work with Tackle Kids Cancer and the Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center,” said Rick Taylor, president and CEO of Konica Minolta. “Visiting the Children's Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital today was a very moving experience. I was truly impressed by the important work being conducted by this organization in the pursuit of their mission.” Taylor added.

Donations made to Tackle Kids Cancer support pediatric cancer research and innovative patient services at the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. To date, Tackle Kids Cancer has raised more than $5 million in donations.

“I want to thank our partners at Konica Minolta for supporting the important initiatives of the Children’s Cancer Institute,” said Helen A. Cunning, north regional president, Foundation chief development officer at Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are grateful for their generosity and compassionate action in service of others.”

The 2018 NORTHERN TRUST Tournament will take place at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, August 21 – 26.

About Tackle Kids Cancer

Tackle Kids Cancer is a philanthropic initiative of the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancer. Funds raised support pediatric cancer research and innovative patient services.

Pediatric cancer is the number one cause of death by disease in children. The Children’s Cancer Institute is the only center conducting bone marrow transplants and the only site for the new immunotherapy CAR-T treatment in New Jersey. The Children’s Cancer Institute provides a growing research program, including pioneering work in neuro-oncology, and is home to Cure and Beyond, a pediatric cancer survivorship program, providing services and medical support for pediatric cancer survivors.

Community supporters and corporate partners are dedicated to supporting the essential work toward a cure for pediatric cancer. To date, Tackle Kids Cancer has raised more than $5 million to support its mission. For additional information, please visit TackleKidsCancer.org

