Tackle Kids Cancer Patients and Families to be Honored Guests at THE NORTHERN TRUST FedExCup Playoffs - August 25 and 26

Tackle Kids Cancer, the Official Charity Partner of THE NORTHERN TRUST since 2016, will be prominently involved at THE NORTHERN TRUST FedExCup Playoffs at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, August 25 and 26, pediatric cancer patients from Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center will serve as Honorary Flag Bearers on the 15th hole during the tournament. Tackle Kids Cancer program raises money for critical research and programs at the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. Patients and their families will be present at the 15th hole during the following times:

Saturday, August 25

12 - 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 26

12 - 6 p.m.

Location:

Ridgewood Country Club

96 W Midland Avenue

Paramus, NJ 07652

Tackle Kids Cancer enters its third year as the Official Charity of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first tournament of the PGA TOUR’s 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The tournament will be held on August 23-26 at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus. Hackensack Meridian Health is the Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST.

The Birdies to Benefit Tackle Kids Cancer asks fans and supporters to pledge a donation for every birdie that is recorded throughout this year’s golf tournament, from the First Round to the Final Round. Every dollar raised benefits Tackle Kids Cancer and the essential clinical care, unique support services and groundbreaking research needed to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

To learn more about each patient and to arrange an interview with Tackle Kids Cancer patients and their families and representatives from the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, please contact Nancy Radwin, of the Hackensack University Medical Center Communications and Public Relations Department at (201) 213-6748 (cell) or Nancy.Radwin@HackensackMeridian.org.

For more information about Tackle Kids Cancer, please visit: http://www.tacklekidscancer.org/

About Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation

Established in 1980 as a 501(c) (3) charitable organization, the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation raises funds that support the diverse programs and services which benefit patients at the medical center. The Foundation accepts contributions in the form of direct cash gifts and pledges, matching corporate gifts, planned gifts and gifts-in-kind. For more information on ways to donate or upcoming events, please call 551-996-3720 or visit www.HackensackUMCFoundation.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as one of the top two hospitals in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 Best Hospital rankings. It was also named one of the top five New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 25 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.