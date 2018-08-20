 
Infectious Disease Experts Who Can Discuss Measles Outbreaks

    Rachael Lee, MD, and David Kimberlin, MD, infectious disease physicians at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Children's Health, Dermatology, Infectious Diseases, Public Health
  • Measles, measles outbreak, Vaccination, Vaccines, Pediatric Vaccines

    • Measles has been back in the news over the past three weeks, with the CDC receiving reports of 107 people with measles from 21 different states and the World Health Organization saying that the number of measles cases in Europe has hit a record high of 41,000. 

    University of Alabama at Birmingham infectious disease physicians David Kimberlin, M.D., and Rachael Lee, M.D., are available to provide comments on measles vaccinations, the benefits of pedatric vaccinations, and answer questions about both measles and vaccinations, respectively. 

