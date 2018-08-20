UPMC Pathology Expert Available to Discuss Importance of Pap Smears in Addition to HPV Testing for Cervical Cancer.

R. Marshall Austin, MD, PhD

A large-scale retrospective study published today in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology shows that when done with up-to-date methods, Pap smears boost cervical cancer or precancer detection rates compared to HPV testing alone.

Lead author R. Marshall Austin, M.D., Ph.D., is a professor of pathology and director of cytopathology at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, where the study samples were collected.

“The Magee study confirms that screening provides women the greatest protection against cervical cancer when computer-imaged liquid-based cytology Pap testing is combined with an HPV co-test. In this study, 13 percent of developing cervical cancers were detected by computer-imaged liquid-based cytology Pap testing, while the HPV co-test gave a misleading negative result. The protection provided by computer-imaged liquid-based cytology Pap testing was greater in the Magee study than the protection provided by the old conventional Pap smear in other large published studies on Pap and HPV co-testing,” said Austin.

