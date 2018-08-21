 
Babson College Among The Princeton Review’s Best 384 Colleges

The 2019 book ranks Babson among the country’s best colleges

  The Princeton Review ranks Babson among the country's best colleges.

    • Newswise — Babson College is among the colleges featured in The Princeton Review’s 2019 edition of The Best 384 Colleges.

    “We are pleased to be recognized as one of the top colleges in the country by The Princeton Review,” said Undergraduate School Dean Ian Lapp, “noting the benefits of a small, diverse, tight-knit community with academic rigor, supportive environment, and collaborative and entrepreneurial mindset.”

    Babson is ranked in the 2019 edition of The Princeton Review's annual "Best Colleges" guidebook, "The Best 384 Colleges," and is among those cited in the Best Regional College listing Best Northeastern (colleges).

    Also, Babson is ranked No. 12 in the Lots of Race/Class Interaction category.

    "We picked the 384 'best' colleges for our book primarily for their outstanding academics; we highly recommend each one," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief and the book's lead author.

    Students say

    Babson  College  provides  a  “culture  of  entrepreneurship”  and  “fosters  collaboration through group  work  and  unconventional  assignments.  Professors  are  passionate  about  the  course  material  and  bring  their  real-life  experience  into  the  classroom.”

    As a “small college, attendance and participation are extremely important,” and “professors want to make connections with their students....It is not uncommon to hear about professors recom-mending or referring students to internships and fulltime positions with their extensive  networks.”

    Babson students stress the diversity on campus. This varied population means that “a lot of diverse perspectives  are brought about during discussions.” Even  at  a  school  where  business  is  the  name  of  the  game,  “everybody  at  Babson  seems  willing  to  help  whenever  they  can whether  it  is  emotional  support  or  help  with  academics.”

    “The  small  class  sizes  make  it  very  easy  to  make  friends  and  establish  new  relationship,” students  explain,  and  “days  without  meetings  for  clubs  and  organizations  are  rare.”

    In  short,  “the  average  student  at  Babson  is well  read, wildly ambitious, and heavily involved  in  extracurricular  organizations  on  campus.”

    Survey Says

    • Students are  happy
    • Career services  are  great
    • Internships are  widely  available
    • School is  well  run
    • Students love  Babson  Park,  MA
    • Everyone loves  the  Beavers
    • Active student  government
    • Active minority  support  groups

    Additional Survey Background

    The Princeton Review tallied the rankings for the 2019 edition based on its surveys of 138,000 students (average 359 per campus) attending the 384 colleges in the book in 2017–2018 and/or the previous two school years.

    The survey asks students 84 questions about their school's academics, administration, student body, and themselves. The format uses a five-point Likert scale to convert qualitative student assessments into quantitative data for school-to-school comparisons. More information on the ranking methodology is at www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/how-it-works. 

    Previous Babson Rankings from The Princeton Review 

    Among previous Undergraduate School rankings from The Princeton Review, Babson is noted among Colleges that Create FuturesColleges That Pay You BackGreen CollegesBest Career Placement (No. 6)Top 25 Entrepreneurship: Ugrad (No. 1), and Top 50 – Colleges That Pay You Back (No. 43).

    About The Princeton Review

    The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. Its Tutor.com brand is the largest online tutoring service in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 15 million one-to-one tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit The Princeton Review . Follow the company on Twitter @ThePrincetonRev .

     

