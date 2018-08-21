Experts Available to Comment on EPA Changes to Clean Air Rules

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Trump administration released details of its new pollution rules governing coal-burning power plants today. The proposal would replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which set national targets for reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The plan, issued by the Environmental Protection Agency, lets states relax rules for power plants that are due for upgrades. Indiana University experts on environmental policy are available to comment.

David Konisky

David Konisky’s research focuses on American politics and public policy, with particular emphasis on environmental politics and policy, regulation, federalism, state politics, and public opinion. View David Konisky's bio.

Subject expertise: Environmental politics and policy, regulation and compliance, public opinion on energy and climate change, state politics and policy.

Janet McCabe

From July 2013 to January 2017, McCabe was the acting assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation at the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and from 2009 to 2013 she was principal deputy in that office. View Janet McCabe's bio.

Subject expertise: Environmental law and policy, Clean Air Act, climate change policy and law, air quality, state environmental programs.

A. James Barnes

Professor A. James Barnes is a nationally recognized expert in environmental law and policy and has served in several senior positions at the Environmental Protection Agency during his 19-year career in Washington, D.C. View A. James Barnes' bio.

Subject expertise: Environmental law, domestic and international environmental policy, ethics and the public official, mediation and alternative dispute resolution, law and public policy.

