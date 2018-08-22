Contac t: Tildy LaFarge and Elizabeth Dowling

Mount Sinai to Serve as Official Medical Services Provider for Athletes at the 2018 US Open

Launches Integrated marketing campaign in Support of US Open Partnership

Newswise — (New York, NY – August 22, 2018) – For the sixth consecutive year, Mount Sinai will serve as the official medical services provider for the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships. Mount Sinai orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, and musculoskeletal radiologists will deploy the latest technology and expertise to provide elite athletes with rapid, world-class care.

Mount Sinai is also launching an integrated marketing campaign in support of its partnership with the US Open and the USTA Eastern Section. The US Open launch is part of larger umbrella campaign highlighting the full range and scope of services provided by a large, academic health system. The US Open campaign will include billboards; print and digital ads conveying a holistic, whole body approach to treating sports injuries, enabling athletes to spend more time playing the game that they love.

Alexis Chiang Colvin, MD, Associate Professor of Sports Medicine in the Leni and Peter W. May Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and team physician for the U.S. Fed Cup Team, will lead care for the athletes during the US Open, as the Chief Medical Officer of the US Open.

"Mount Sinai is proud to be the official medical services provider of the US Open for the sixth consecutive year. Our multidisciplinary sports medicine team provides world class, comprehensive care for these elite athletes. We serve not only the pros, but the juniors and wheelchair athletes as well," says Dr. Colvin.

While, officially, the US Open begins on August 27th, Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day will kick off the 2018 festivities on Saturday, August 25th. A full day of activities is scheduled, including Mount Sinai’s first ever ‘Get Fit and Play’ activation featuring an on-court course of fun physical challenges for youth attendees to participate in.

“Promoting the sport of youth tennis as a means to stay fit and healthy is a critical component of our partnership with the USTA. We hope to encourage kids to enjoy the many benefits of being physically active by participating in sports, such as tennis,” says James Gladstone, MD, Chief of the Sports Medicine Service at The Mount Sinai Health System, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, medical director to the U.S. Davis Cup tennis team, and consultant to the US Open.

For the first time, Mount Sinai’s Rehabilitative team will host rehab patients at the US Open on Community Day, September 6, to watch the start of the US Open Wheelchair Competition presented by Deloitte. Led by Joseph Herrera, DO, Chairman, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, and Lucy G. Moses Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine for the Mount Sinai Health System, the team will organize opportunities for patients to meet players as a way to foster a deeper level of connectedness and community among athletes with disabilities. Dr. Herrera will also organize opportunities for wheelchair players to visit patients at Mount Sinai Hospital.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Department of Radiology at Mount Sinai will offer diagnostic ultrasound examinations to players at the US Open to evaluate musculoskeletal injuries. This group, led by Carlos Benitez, MD, Director of Musculoskeletal Imaging at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, and Associate Professor of Radiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, works closely with the tournament multi-specialty medical team. Mount Sinai radiologists will use the LOGIQ e, a portable, laptop-size ultrasound device made by GE Healthcare. The device has special settings and probes to diagnose musculoskeletal injuries. The ultrasound machine will allow physicians to triage patients at the point of care and recommend more complex imaging techniques depending on the injury’s severity. If treatment is necessary, physicians will be able to do ultrasound-guided injections and aspirations at the stadium.

For the third year, Mount Sinai will have a PACS workstation (the Picture Archiving and Communication System, with GE Healthcare software) at the stadium. This workstation has high-resolution, medical-grade monitors and a direct link to the hospital imaging archive.

This year, for the first time, the radiology team will have on hand a new portable X-ray machine, GE Optima 200, outfitted with a Konica Minolta Digital Detector that will provide high definition digital images. The device will be used to obtain X-rays of the chest, pelvis, spine or extremities when requested by the tournament doctors. All examinations will be acquired and interpreted by the radiologist at the stadium and discussed directly with the medical team.

In addition to providing on-site clinical care for tennis professionals competing in the US Open, Mount Sinai's team of medical experts work year- round to lead the development of policies around injury prevention, community tennis, and diversity, while conducting educational outreach to promote the health benefits of tennis.

In addition to Dr. Colvin, Dr. Benitez, and Dr. Gladstone, Mount Sinai physicians supporting the 2018 US Open include:

Leesa Galatz, MD, System Chair of the Department of Orthopedics, Mount Sinai Health System

Shawn Anthony, MD, MBA, Assistant Professor of Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Idoia Corcuera- Solano, MD, Assistant Professor of Radiology in the Musculoskeletal Radiology Section at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Houman Danesh, MD, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative & Pain Medicine and Rehabilitation Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Michael Hausman, MD, Dr. Robert K. Lippman Professor and Chief, Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, Mount Sinai Health System

Andrew C. Hecht, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Neurosurgery, Chief of Spine Surgery, Mount Sinai Health System, and Director of the Spine Center, Mount Sinai Hospital

Melissa Leber, MD, Assistant Professor of Sports Medicine and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director of Emergency Department Sports Medicine at Mount Sinai

Alex Maderazo, MD, Chief of Musculoskeletal Imaging at The Mount Sinai Hospital and Assistant Professor of Radiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Trevor Pour, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Aruna Seneviratne, MD, Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Eric Small, MD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Orthopedics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Steven Weinfeld, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Chief of Foot and Ankle Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital

Additional consultants include: Mount Sinai works with ProHEALTH Care Associates, one of the largest integrated physician group practices in the New York metropolitan area, which has provided medical services at the US Open since 1997. The ProHEALTH team is led by Senior Advisor, Elliot Pellman, MD, the co-founder and Medical Director of ProHEALTH Care Associates, and Clinical Professor of Medicine, Rheumatology, and Orthopedics at Mount Sinai.

Brian Daniels, MD, Director of Player Medical Services for the US Open and Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopedics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Brian Neri, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor of Orthopedics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; head team orthopedist for the New York Islanders; and orthopedics consultant to Hofstra University

About Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 6,600 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Medical Schools”, aligned with a U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” Hospital, No. 13 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in six other specialties in the 2018-2019 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked nationally in five out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 11th nationally for Ophthalmology and 44th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization with more than 715,000 members, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, the highest-attended annual sporting event in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking seven summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 90 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA’s philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

