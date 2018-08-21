CPMC Researchers to Present Findings at Military Health System Research Symposium

Newswise — Researchers from the Coriell Institute for Medical Research will present preliminary research findings at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) in Kissimmee, Florida this week. The Coriell scientists will disclose and discuss their work through both posters and breakout session presentations.

Much of the research to be presented stems from the Coriell Institute’s Coriell Personalized Medicine Collaborative (CPMC), a long-running investigation into the utility of genomic information in clinical decision making. Participants in the study have had their DNA sequenced and have completed extensive questionnaires detailed family medical and lifestyle histories.

Posters:

rs11670527 Upstream of ZNF264 was Associated with Body Mass Index in the Coriell Personalized Medicine Collaborative, presented by Dara Kusic, Ph.D., Bioinformatics Research Scientist Fitness and readiness to serve are critical concerns for United States Armed Forces. Coriell researchers are analyzing data from the Coriell Personalized Medicine Collaborative (CPMC) to evaluate how genetics may play a role in obesity and the maintenance of cardio-pulmonary fitness. Individuals with reduced metabolism CYP2C8 and CYP2C9 haplotypes self-adjusted ibuprofen dose in the Coriell Personalized Medicine Collaborative, presented by Stephan Zajic, Ph.D., Principal Research Scientist Though over-the-counter pain medications are widely believed to have few - if any - negative side effects, overuse of ibuprofen has been linked to kidney damage when taken at high doses. In a novel analysis, CPMC researchers have identified a particular combination of genetic variants that may predispose frequent users of this common pain killer to excess risk of negative health effects when taking ibuprofen that may be alleviated by simply taking fewer pills.

Breakout sessions:

Identifying Genetic Susceptibility to Hearing Loss Using Survey and Audiogram Data in the Coriell Personalized Medicine Collaborative, presented by Wendy Roberts, Ph.D., Manager of Genomic Risk Reporting CPMC researchers continue to explore the links between genetic and non-genetic risk factors and hearing loss. Dr. Roberts will present initial findings regarding the relationship between environmental exposures such as loud noise and inhaling exhaust fumes to hearing loss, the most common service-related injury. The Potential for Genetic Variation to Impact Risk Estimates from Chemical Exposures in a United States Air Force Population, presented by Jeffrey Gearhart, Ph.D. Just like food, our bodies 'digest' chemicals that find their way into our systems to keep them from disrupting our health. Whether consumed in food, breathed in over the course of the day, or absorbed through the skin, many common chemicals have the potential to cause negative health effects. CPMC researchers are actively exploring the links between genetic variation in enzymes that work in the liver to detoxify the body and the levels of dangerous compounds in the blood.

The MHSRS is the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting. It provides a venue for presenting new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique medical research and development. The symposium begins Monday, August 20 and will run through August 23.

About the Coriell Institute for Medical Research

The Coriell Institute is a global leader in understanding how our personal genomes affect our health. Coriell is recognized as one of the world's leading biobanks, distributing biological samples and offering research and biobanking services to scientists in 85 countries around the globe. Coriell is the trusted steward of world-renowned collections for the National Institutes of Health, disease foundations and commercial clients. A pioneer in genomics, Coriell is examining the utility of using personal genetic information in clinical care through the Coriell Personalized Medicine Collaborative research study. Scientists at Coriell are leveraging their expertise in genomics to develop new tools to prevent and treat opioid use disorder. The Institute is also unlocking the promise of induced pluripotent stem cells and their role in disease research and drug discovery. For more information, visit www.coriell.org, like Coriell on Facebook or follow @Coriell_Science on Twitter.