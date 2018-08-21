UVA Darden and Virginia Community Capital Extend Application Deadline for 2018 Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards

By Kristen Fisher

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society and Virginia Community Capital (VCC) today extended the application deadline for the 2018 Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards, which recognize Virginia businesses that demonstrate sustained vitality in communities facing challenging economic conditions.

The original deadline of 17 August has been extended to 27 August to give applicants more time to complete applications. After the application process, an esteemed panel of judges will select recipients who will be presented with awards at VCC’s 2018 Learning Exchange in Richmond on 13 December. Award winners will receive a full scholarship to attend a Darden Executive Education program to help grow and advance their businesses. Additionally, all applicants will be eligible for business development assistance from Darden MBA students.

In order to qualify for the award, applicants must be located in a community facing pressing economic challenges, such as high poverty, high unemployment and low self-employment; have been in business for three years and can show growth; have more than one employee; and can demonstrate support for their community. Criteria and the application form can be found on the Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards website.

Awards will be presented to businesses representing four sectors — service, manufacturing, retail/wholesale and agriculture. In addition, there will be an award for a micro business and a chairman’s award named in honor of Tayloe Murphy, a former Virginia state treasurer and representative of the Virginia House of Delegates with a passion for community businesses and education.

Darden and VCC are also partnering with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to increase awareness of the award and the network of support available to Virginia businesses.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

