Nothing ‘Clean’ About Trump Administration’s ‘Clean Energy’ Rule, Says Environmental Law Scholar

CHICAGO --- The Trump administration’s “clean energy” rule will lead to more air pollution, more climate change induced fires and floods, says Nancy Loeb, director of the Environmental Advocacy Center and a clinical assistant professor of law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. She is an expert on environmental law and policy and is available to speak with reporters. She can be reached at n-loeb@northwestern.edu or 312-503-0052.

Quote from Professor Loeb

“It is an understatement to say that the Trump administration’s so-called ‘clean energy’ rule turns the world on its head. There is nothing ‘clean’ about the rule. Instead of promoting clean air and protecting the people and the environment, the rule will lead to more air pollution, more climate change induced fires and floods, and as the EPA even acknowledges -- more deaths. This isn’t environmental protection. This is our government causing extreme harm.

“It is inconceivable that an agency created -- by a Republican president -- to protect our environment and our health today put the interests of the fossil fuel industry above American lives. Never before has our government and the people charged with protecting us put forward a plan that flat out states is going to kill up to 1,400 Americans each year. There is no moral compass attached to these policies.”