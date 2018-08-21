Nancy E. Davidson Joins Board of Directors for Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research

Newswise — NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 — Ludwig Cancer Research is pleased to welcome Nancy E. Davidson to the Ludwig Institute Board of Directors. Nancy Davidson, a physician-scientist with extensive expertise in breast cancer research, is a leader in the cancer research community. She brings to the Ludwig Institute Board of Directors decades of experience translating cancer research into clinical interventions and public health programs at leading cancer research organizations.

“We are thrilled to have Nancy Davidson join the Ludwig community,” said Edward McDermott, president and CEO of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research. “Nancy’s experience and leadership qualities, notable contributions to cancer research and passion for finding more effective cancer treatments make her an ideal fit for our board.”

Davidson is senior vice president and director of the Clinical Research Division and endowed chair for Breast Cancer Research at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. She is also the head of the Division of Medical Oncology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Washington and the executive director and president of Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, the cancer treatment center for Fred Hutch, the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital. Davidson serves on scientific advisory boards for several foundations and cancer centers and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

Prior to joining the University of Washington, Davidson was the director of the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute and, before that, spent over 20 years at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health. Davidson has served as the president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) (2007–2008) and more recently as president of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) (2015–2016). She has won numerous awards, including ASCO’s Allen S. Lichter Visionary Leader Award, which she received in June 2018.

“I am honored to join a community dedicated to advancing cancer research that shares my vision of bridging research and patient care to defeat cancer,” says Davidson. “I hope that my background as a researcher, physician and scientific advisor will be of value in guiding Ludwig’s efforts to improve our understanding of cancer and advance its prevention, diagnosis and treatment.”

Davidson joins the eight current members of the Board of Directors, who oversee both the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and LICR Fund Inc. The Board is balanced with prominent cancer researchers and members of the law and business communities. Nominees for the Board are selected by the trustees of the LICR Charitable Trust, which holds 49 of the 50 outstanding capital shares of Ludwig Institute.

