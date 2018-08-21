 
Return to Article List

Expert available to discuss EPA proposal on coal plants, emissions

Article ID: 699322

Released: 21-Aug-2018 5:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Colorado Boulder

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Climate Science, Environmental Science
KEYWORDS
  • coal, Power Plant, power plant emissions, Environmental Protection Agency, Greenhouse Gas,
  • Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  • + Show More

    • Aug. 21, 2018—The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed allowing states more freedom to set greenhouse gas emission standards for coal-fired power plants. The proposal, which would replace former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, could help the coal industry and lead to increased carbon emissions in the United States.  

    Don Grant, professor of sociology, has studied the efficacy of the Clean Power Plan and currently investigates the factors impacting power plants’ carbon pollution and the place of social innovation within the public and non-profit sectors. He can speak with media about the new proposal.
    don.grant@colorado.edu 

    Contact:
    Lisa Marshall, CU Boulder media relations
    lisa.marshall@colorado.edu
    303-492-3115

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!