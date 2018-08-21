Expert available to discuss EPA proposal on coal plants, emissions

Aug. 21, 2018—The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed allowing states more freedom to set greenhouse gas emission standards for coal-fired power plants. The proposal, which would replace former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, could help the coal industry and lead to increased carbon emissions in the United States.

Don Grant, professor of sociology, has studied the efficacy of the Clean Power Plan and currently investigates the factors impacting power plants’ carbon pollution and the place of social innovation within the public and non-profit sectors. He can speak with media about the new proposal.

don.grant@colorado.edu

Contact:

Lisa Marshall, CU Boulder media relations

lisa.marshall@colorado.edu

303-492-3115