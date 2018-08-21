 
Return to Article List

Former federal prosecutor available on Michael Cohen’s guilty plea

Article ID: 699323

Released: 21-Aug-2018 5:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Northwestern University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Crime and Forensic Science, Government/Law, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Northwestern University, Law, michael cohen, Campaign, campaign finance law,
  • stormy daniels
  • + Show More

    • CHICAGO --- President Trump’s former lawyer admits violating campaign finance law in relation to Stormy Daniels’ payment at “the direction of the candidate.” Juliet Sorensen, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago, focusing on fraud and public corruption, is director of the Bluhm Legal Clinic at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and the Harry R. Horrow Professor in International Law.

    She can be reached at j-sorensen@law.northwestern.edu or at 312-503-1482 (office).

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!