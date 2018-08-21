Former federal prosecutor available on Michael Cohen’s guilty plea

CHICAGO --- President Trump’s former lawyer admits violating campaign finance law in relation to Stormy Daniels’ payment at “the direction of the candidate.” Juliet Sorensen, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago, focusing on fraud and public corruption, is director of the Bluhm Legal Clinic at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and the Harry R. Horrow Professor in International Law.

