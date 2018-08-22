Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Praises Efforts of NFL to Improve Safety with New Helmet-Hitting Rule

Newswise — August 22, 2018 (New York, NY)—The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America applauds the National Football League and its Commissioner, Roger Goodell, on their efforts to improve player safety with the enforcement of the new helmet-hitting rule, particularly given the strong opposition on the field.

For years, studies have shown a relationship between sports-related injuries—and more seriously, repeated blows to the head—and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

While even neurologists have acknowledged the concerns by opponents that the new helmet-hitting rule may be challenging to officiate, they still maintain that it’s a good idea and step in the right direction.

AFA supports this position and upholds its view that the health and well-being of our nation’s families is paramount and should not be sacrificed for the good of any game.

“Enforcing safety rules, however imperfect, is but a minor inconvenience to endure toward protecting one’s cognitive health,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President & CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “We call on other sports, including at the high school level, to consider taking similar measures in the interest of safety first, as well as welcome the important insights and ongoing discoveries of researchers as they advance the science.”

Commissioner Goodell poignantly stated earlier this year to the Washington Post that their focus is how to ‘take the head out of the game and make sure that we’re using the helmet as protection and it’s not being used as a weapon.’

-####-

About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA):

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a non-profit organization that unites more than 2,600 member organizations nationwide in the goal of providing optimal care and services to individuals living with dementia, and to their caregivers and families. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on Facebook or LinkedIn.