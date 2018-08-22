 
Cervical Cancer Expert Available to Comment on New USPSTF Guidelines

    • Dr. Nita Karnik Lee

    Nita Karnik Lee, MD, an assistant professor of obstetrics/gynecology at the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, is available to speak about the new screening guidelines for cervical cancer issued by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force on August 21, 2018.

    She can comment about:

    - the importance of screening 

    - HPV high risk testing as a screening strategy 

    - what women should know about testing 

    - symptoms of cervical cancer or precancer 

     

     

    Dr. Nita Lee specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of women with gynecologic malignancies. Her focus is on providing comprehensive and compassionate care to women diagnosed with ovarian, uterine, cervical, vulvar or vaginal cancers. She is skilled in minimally invasive surgical techniques, including robotic surgery for gynecologic cancers and complex benign gynecologic conditions.

     

    Twitter: @NitaKarnikLee

    Twitter: @UCCancerCenter

