Experts says University can help solve state teacher shortage crisis

Erin McHenry-Sorber

Assistant Professor Higher Education Administration

WVU College of Education and Human Services

304.293.2090; ecmchenrysorber@mail.wvu.edu

Newswise — “Research shows that perhaps the best approach to solving the complex teacher-shortage issue requires the collaboration across higher education institutions, K-12 schools, state policymakers and regional leaders. As the state’s land grant university, engagement with this issue serves as a core mission and the institution is poised to serve as an equal partner to help address local, regional and state needs regarding teachers and ultimately the educational lives of our state’s youth.”

McHenry-Sorber discusses alternative certifications for teachers (1:53)

McHenry-Sorber discusses WVU as solution to state-wide problem (0:53)

McHenry-Sorber discusses education in rural communities (0:34)

Matthew Campbell

Assistant Professor Secondary Mathematics Education

WVU College of Education and Human Services

304.293.4714; mpcampbell@mail.wvu.edu

“Only a few areas across West Virginia are seeing an increase in student population and most areas are seeing a notable decrease. So, to have a growing teacher shortage in a context where we essentially need fewer teachers is particularly striking. The areas of the state most in need of teachers are the areas with the lowest percentage of college-bound students and college graduates.”

Campbell discusses teacher shortage and retention (6:04)

