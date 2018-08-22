Study Is 'Further Evidence' of Resources in Abundance at the Poles of the Moon, Expert Says

The new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealing evidence of water on the surface of the moon is “further evidence that there are resources in abundance at the poles of the moon,” said Clive Neal, professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences at the University of Notre Dame.

“In order to understand if these are practical to use,” Neal said, “we must get to the lunar surface to understand the extent and extractability of these deposits, and then to understand the processing required to make them usable products for life support consumables and rocket fuel.”

Neal is an expert in the petrology, geochemistry and geology of the moon. He was chair of the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group from 2006-2010 and again from 2015 until March 2018.