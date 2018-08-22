Laird Hamilton, Smith L. Johnston III, Al Unser Jr., Graham Allison, David Eagleman, and Hugh Herr Speaking at CNS Annual Meeting

Newswise — Schaumburg, Illinois, August 16, 2018 — An exciting lineup of guest speakers will address thousands of leading neurosurgeons from around the world at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons 2018 Annual Meeting in Houston on October 6–10. The chosen speakers are leaders who are known for pushing human performance and challenging the status quo.

Laird Hamilton is an American big-wave surfer and pioneer in the world of action water sports. As this year’s Walter E. Dandy Orator, he will participate in a conversation titled Risk, Reward, and Overcoming Fear at General Scientific Session II on Monday, October 8, from 11:50 am–12:15 pm.

Smith L. Johnston III, MD, is board certified in aeromedicine and a fellow of the Aerospace Medical Association who spent most of his career as a medical officer and flight surgeon for the NASA Medical Operations Branch at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. His talk, Space Medicine, Terrestrial Applications for Human Health, Performance, and Longevity, will take place during General Scientific Session I on Sunday, October 7, from 4:41–5:03 pm.

A member of the famous racing Unser family, Al Unser Jr. is an auto racing legend whose accomplishments include winning the Indianapolis 500 twice, winning the IndyCar Championship twice, 34 IndyCar wins, two Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona wins, and being honored as ABC’s Wide World of Sports Athlete of the Year in 1994. He is currently retired from full-season racing but remains as a prominent face of the sport. He will be participating in a conversation titled The Nervous System at 220 MPH! during General Scientific Session I on Sunday, October 7, from 6:00–6:30 pm.

An American political scientist and Harvard professor, Graham Allison is also a best-selling author and leading analyst of US national security and defense policy with a special interest in nuclear weapons, terrorism, and decision-making. His lecture, Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap, will be held during General Scientific Session III on Tuesday, October 7, from 11:50 am–12:15 pm.

David Eagleman is a neuroscientist and New York Times best-selling author who is best known for his work on sensory substitution, time perception, brain plasticity, synesthesia, and neurolaw. His talk, Can We Create New Senses for Humans, will take place during General Scientific Session IV on Wednesday, October 10, from 9:10–9:30 am.

Named the “Leader of the Bionic Age” by TIME Magazine, Hugh Herr, PhD, creates bionic limbs that emulate the function of natural limbs. He is best known for his revolutionary work in biomechatronics—technology that marries human physiology with electromechanics. He will be speaking on The New Era of Extreme Bionics during General Scientific Session IV on Wednesday, October 10, from 11:47 am–12:15 pm.

