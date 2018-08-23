The CNS Announces 2018 Paper of the Year

Newswise — Schaumburg, Ill, August 23, 2018 — The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) proudly announces the winners of the 2nd Annual Paper of the Year awards, honoring the most impactful papers published in Neurosurgery from July 2017 to June 2018 in select subspecialties. Winners submitted papers that challenged dogma, created a paradigm shift, and inspired neurosurgeons to rethink their approaches to patient care, big data, and trial results.

The Paper of the Year awards highlight the collaboration between the CNS and Neurosurgery by calling special attention to the best original science published over the past 12 months at the CNS’s largest platform, the 2018 CNS Annual Meeting, held in Houston, Texas, October 6–10.

The Top Paper of the Year was awarded to “Bupivacaine Field Block With Clonidine for Postoperative Pain Control in Posterior Spine Approaches: A Randomized Double-blind Trial.” Authors include: Joe Abdel Hay, MD; Sandra Kobaiter-Maarrawi, PhD; Patrick Tabet, BSc; Ronald Moussa, MD; Tony Rizk, MD; Georges Nohra, MD; Nabil Okais, MD; Elie Samaha, MD; and Jospeh Maarrawi, MD, PhD. The paper was originally published in the June 2018 issue of Neurosurgery and was also named Spine & Peripheral Nerve and Pain Paper of the Year.

The papers were subjected to an intense review process, beginning with initial selection from the pool of eligible papers published over the last year. The appropriate Neurosurgery section editors and Pain section representatives each presented a list of their top five for further consideration. NEUROSURGERY® Publications Editor-in-Chief Nelson M. Oyesiku, MD, PhD, FACS, Neurosurgery Peripheral Nerve Section Editor, Rajiv Midha, MSc, MD, Neurosurgery Spine Section Editor John E. O’Toole, MD, MS, the appropriate Neurosurgery Section Editor, and the appropriate section representative to the Scientific Program Committee then reviewed the top five selections, and from there selected the Paper of the Year section level winner. Dr. O'Toole and Dr. Midha then selected the Top Paper of the Year from amongst the section winners, with Dr. Oyesiku reserving his vote in the event a tie-breaker was needed.

“NEUROSURGERY® Publications is thrilled to bring the Neurosurgery Paper of the Year concept back to the CNS Annual Meeting for 2018,” said Dr. Oyesiku. “We are incredibly lucky to have the brightest minds in neurosurgery submitting their original papers to Neurosurgery. It was difficult to narrow the field to the awardees, however we’re confident the selected papers each constitute a significant contribution to our field. We’re proud to spotlight them at the CNS Annual Meeting.”

Author Joseph Maarrawi, MD, of the Department of Neurosurgery at Hôtel-Dieu de France Hospital & Laboratory of Research in Neurosciences, will be recognized on the main stage during the meeting’s General Scientific Session. Authors will also give oral presentations about their work in the CNS Xperience Lounge. These presentations will allow for audience questions and direct discussion.

“The theme of this year’s meeting is Mission: Neurosurgery, which is a reminder that we would not be where we are today without insightful scientific study the determination of the medical community, and dedicated teams around us. The Paper of the Year awards, similarly, are a testament to both the individual achievement of each author, as well as the triumph of the team as they push the field of neurosurgery forward,” added CNS President, Ashwini D. Sharan, MD.

The Congress of Neurological Surgeons produces a collection of four world-class publications, covering the latest advances in neurosurgical research and technology, as well as critical information on practice management topics, socioeconomic developments, and more.

View a listing of all winners with links to the papers at http://bit.ly/2ML8cRW.

