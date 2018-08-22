Planetary science expert available to discuss significance of finding water on the moon

Christopher Edwards, a planetary geologist at Northern Arizona University, is available to discuss the findings in PNAS regarding the presence of water ice on the moon’s surface. Edwards, in addition to his work with NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover, uses Mars, Earth and moon to study the early solar system processes that affected the three planetary bodies differently. Recently he has studied the presence of “volatiles”—either water or hydrogen monoxide—on the moon and where, how and in what quantities those volatiles occur. Additionally, Edwards and his team are working to identify small-scale ice deposits on the moon made up of water that has either migrated or was left by passing comets and has been trapped in areas that never get exposed to sunlight.

Contact: Christopher Edwards, assistant professor of planetary science, Christopher.edwards@nau.edu or (928) 523-7234

