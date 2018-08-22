 
Planetary science expert available to discuss significance of finding water on the moon

    • Christopher Edwards, a planetary geologist at Northern Arizona University, is available to discuss the findings in PNAS regarding the presence of water ice on the moon’s surface.  Edwards, in addition to his work with NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover, uses Mars, Earth and moon to study the early solar system processes that affected the three planetary bodies differently. Recently he has studied the presence of “volatiles”—either water or hydrogen monoxide—on the moon and where, how and in what quantities those volatiles occur. Additionally, Edwards and his team are working to identify small-scale ice deposits on the moon made up of water that has either migrated or was left by passing comets and has been trapped in areas that never get exposed to sunlight.

    Contact: Christopher Edwards, assistant professor of planetary science, Christopher.edwards@nau.edu or (928) 523-7234 

    Talking points

    • The presence of water on the moon is critical to the discussion of furthering human exploration of the solar system. If there is sufficient water on the moon to make jet fuel, rockets could lift off from the moon, which has a smaller gravitational pull, and send space missions further and faster than they currently are able to go from Earth.
    • Edwards was co-author of a study earlier this year that found water to be evenly spread across the surface of the moon, though it is not believed to be readily accessible.

