AADE awarded more than $2.6 Million by The Helmsley Charitable Trust in Support of DANA, a First-of-its-Kind Technology Curation Hub for Healthcare Professionals

The American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) has been awarded a $2.6 million grant over three years by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust for its new DANA resource. Through this funding, AADE will be able to ensure DANA serves its purpose as an all-encompassing resource for diabetes educators and other healthcare professionals to access the most up-to-date diabetes device information and training, technology news, education and mobile app reviews. Prior to DANA’s launch, no single resource existed for healthcare professionals to access information on the many devices their patients are using.

“Diabetes educators play an increasingly vital role in patient care,” said Gina Agiostratidou, PhD, Helmsley Type 1 Diabetes Program Director. “DANA will empower these individuals to increase adoption and optimal use of diabetes technology. This technology has and will continue to transform the lives of patients by making management easier and supporting better outcomes.”

The concept for DANA came from the frustratingly large gap identified by AADE members in diabetes device and technology information. As more people with diabetes use technology like continuous glucose monitoring devices and mobile apps to manage their diabetes, diabetes educators have become a central resource to help them understand their data and tailor their management plan accordingly. Unfortunately, specific device information, training and app reviews are scattered across a variety of places, both on and offline.

According to a survey of diabetes educators conducted by AADE before developing DANA, 91 percent said they would recommend technology that they had learned about, but 85 percent said they did not have a central resource to turn to. With DANA, diabetes educators can now quickly access the information they need to accurately and effectively serve their patients.

“It’s rare in this age that we can create something completely new that addresses such a large gap in information,” said Donna Ryan RD, RN, MPH, FAADE, 2018 AADE president. “Thanks to support from Helmsley, we will be able to continue to enhance DANA and find more ways to serve diabetes educators and others who have expressed such a clear need for this kind of resource.”

DANA consists of five key components:

Product clearinghouse: Provides a fair balance of information on more than 200 products and growing. Specifications for each product are outlined in a consistent manner to allow diabetes educators to find information quickly and efficiently. The section also provides links to the manufacturer’s website for more information.

Education: Offers exploration of technology-related on-demand and live courses and webinars for continuing education at all levels, including links to those resources.

Innovation: Features up-to-date technology news and provides information on focus groups and polls in which diabetes educators can participate to help shape new innovations through market research and testing.

Resources: Allows educators to browse peer-reviewed publications, guidelines and practical tools pertinent to the role of educators on the care team, as they assist their patients navigating the technology landscape. This section also includes a discussion board where users can connect on their technology challenges, access updates and share tips.

App Review: Provides information on a variety of mobile apps, including those focusing on: diabetes management; fitness, food, lifestyle and wellness; and conditions ranging from blood pressure to depression. Each app is reviewed on more than 150 points including functionality, usability, operability and privacy and security by an independent reviewing organization. A specific custom review for each diabetes app notes how information is shared, the ease of inputting information and which of the AADE7 Self-Care Behaviors™ it addresses. Diabetes educators can download the apps and send patients links to download them.

DANA can be accessed at DANAtech.org and is a free resource for AADE members.

About the Helmsley Charitable Trust:

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust aspires to improve lives by supporting exceptional efforts in the U.S. and around the world in health and select place-based initiatives. Since beginning active grantmaking in 2008, Helmsley has committed more than $2 billion for a wide range of charitable purposes. For more information, visit www.helmsleytrust.org.

About AADE:

AADE is a multi-disciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving diabetes care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 14,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, exercise specialists and others, AADE has a vast network of practitioners working with people who have, are affected by or are at risk for diabetes. Learn more at www.diabeteseducator.org, or visit us on Facebook (American Association of Diabetes Educators), Twitter (@AADEdiabetes) and Instagram (@AADEdiabetes).