APA Voices Opposition to Using Federal Funds for Schools to Buy Guns

Newswise — WASHINGTON – The American Psychological Association called on Congress and the administration to back away from a reported plan to allow states to use federal funding to purchase guns for educators.

APA President Jessica Henderson Daniel, PhD, termed the idea ill-conceived.

“Research has shown that, absent rigorous military or law enforcement training, the presence of a gun does not make people safer,” she said. “The American Psychological Association calls on Congress and the administration to use Title IV Student Support and Academic Enrichment funds for their intended purposes -- to help local educational agencies to address school climate, school safety, mental health and bullying prevention. These federal education funds are best directed to fostering positive school climates, which are associated with higher attendance and graduation rates.”

Daniel’s statement came in response to reports that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to approve state or district plans to use funds from this program for firearms and firearm training, unless Congress clarifies the law or bans such funding through legislative action. APA also signed onto a statement opposing the plan, issued by a coalition of dozens of organizations advocating for increased investment in and the successful implementation of the Title IVA program.

