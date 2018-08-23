Hartnell-CSUMB Teacher Pathway Program Receives Funding to Support Continued Program Growth

Newswise — SEASIDE, Calif., August 23, 2018 – Hartnell College and California State University Monterey Bay’s (CSUMB) joint Teacher Pathway Program has received a $335,000 grant from The Claire Giannini Fund that will help ensure the program’s continued growth and success. With the support of the Claire Giannini Fund, Hartnell College and CSUMB have built the Teacher Pathway Program with an eye towards sustainability; ensuring this project continues to prepare fully qualified elementary and special education teachers to all of Monterey County communities well into the future.

The first cohort of the program, which began fall of 2016 and is now entering its third year, achieved an 86% graduation rate earning their Associates Degree for Transfer (AA-T) in two years, a much higher graduation rate than students enrolled in a traditional program. The first cohort of the program is now working to earn their bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies and teaching credential at CSUMB.

“The Teacher Pathway Program is our collaborative "grow-our-own" solution to addressing the regional teacher shortage,” said CSUMB College of Education Dean Jose Luis Alvarado. “The program has achieved incredible success, as evidenced by high retention rates and a high graduation rate at the AA level for the first cohort. Additionally, the structured pathway reduces the time-to-transfer, while developing a strong teacher workforce that taps into local talent to improve the college readiness of youth in our communities."

This unique partnership, along with the streamlined program design, reduces the time it takes to transfer, thereby reducing costs to the participants. The continued success of Teacher Pathway Program has resulted in increased enrollment each year and expansion to new locations.

"Due to the success and popularity of this program, it has expanded into new locations and grown in numbers by 80%, from 28 students in cohort #1 to 38 students in cohort #2 in South Monterey County. The growth continues with 42 students in the third cohort in Salinas," said Hartnell College Superintendent/President Dr. Willard Lewallen. "We are incredibly proud of this program and its positive impact on not only the students, but the community at-large."

The Claire Giannini Fund, an independent foundation, has provided seed funding for the Teacher Pathway. Trustee Betsy Buchalter Adler noted that the Fund, which will sunset at the end of 2020, views the Teacher Pathway as one of its best investments. “Our founder dedicated the Fund to the education and welfare of young people 18 and under. I am confident that she would be glad to know that her legacy has helped to educate the next generation of Monterey County’s students by helping Hartnell College and CSUMB to educate their teachers.” Adler added that she is particularly impressed by the collaboration between CSUMB and Hartnell. "These two institutions have worked together to use their resources productively, avoiding duplication and enhancing each other's strengths. I hope community colleges and universities elsewhere in California will adopt this model."

-30-

Cal State Monterey Bay provides more than 8,000 students an extraordinary opportunity to learn on a residential campus on the beautiful Monterey Peninsula. Our diverse student body receives personal attention in small classes while pursing degrees in 23 undergraduate and eight graduate majors. Founded in 1994 on the former site of Fort Ord by educators and community leaders, Cal State Monterey Bay faculty and staff build on that legacy as we explore innovative ways to meet the needs of a new generation of students while simultaneously powering the Monterey County economy.

Hartnell Community College District – established in 1920

The Hartnell CCD serves over 17,000 students annually through its main campus in Salinas, the Alisal Campus in East Salinas, the King City Education Center, and various outreach learning centers throughout the Salinas Valley. Hartnell College was recently named Top 9 out of 1400 community colleges for percentage of associate degrees awarded to minority students. Hartnell College is a Hispanic Serving Institution, provides workforce training, basic-skills courses and prepares students for transfer to four-year colleges and universities. Hartnell College is recognized for its innovative public and private partnerships that support world class STEM education, career technical education, fine and performing arts, humanities, and athletics. We are proud to be the winners of the Innovation Award for CSin3 – a Computer Science degree in three years. We are growing leaders through opportunity, engagement, and achievement. For more about Hartnell CCD, visit www.hartnell.edu.