Media Availability: Johns Hopkins Experts Applaud New Cervical Cancer Screening Recommendations

Newswise — New guidelines released by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force will give women over 30 years old options about screening for cervical cancer.

In a study released by JAMA, the USPSTF recommends screening for cervical cancer every 3 years with Pap test alone, every 5 years with HPV testing alone, or every 5 years with both tests in women aged 30 to 65 years old.

Experts with the Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center said the new guidelines emphasize HPV as a causative agent of cervical cancer. They said HPV testing can be more easily self-collected compared to a Pap smear, which could help underserved women who live in rural areas or have other barriers to accessing a gynecology appointment or appropriate screening.



The experts are ready to talk about the new recommendations and answer questions that millions of women are potentially asking themselves.



