Move-in Week at UW-Milwaukee Starts Tuesday, August 28

Newswise — MILWAUKEE _ UW-Milwaukee residences will be bustling Tuesday as new and returning students start moving into residences at Wisconsin’s premier urban research university. About 2,500 of the 4,000 students moving in the week of August 26 will be new first-year students at UWM.

Arcetta Knautz, director of university housing, will be available to discuss the emotions, energy and logistics that make for a smooth move-in week from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in the lobby of Sandburg Residence Hall, 3400 N. Maryland Ave.

Among the renovations and additions in UWM’s five residential communities are:

A new lounge area in the RiverView residence on North Avenue

Kitchenettes on all floors of RiverView

Expanded mailroom in Sandburg Halls to accommodate increased deliveries of textbooks ordered online.

Photographers and videographers will be able to shoot footage in the lobby and other common spaces at Sandburg from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Photographs or video can be shot in student rooms only by invitation from students occupying those rooms.