 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Child Mistreatment Is Linked to Alcohol-Use Problems via Impulsive Decisions

Article ID: 699476

Released: 23-Aug-2018 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Research Society on Alcoholism

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research

CHANNELS
Alcohol and Alcoholism, Mental Health, Psychology and Psychiatry, Substance Abuse, Local - Texas, All Journal News
KEYWORDS
  • childhood mistreatment, childhood maltreatment, alcohol-use problems, Self-regulation, impulsive decision-making,
  • Emotional Abuse, Physical Abuse, Sexual Abuse, emotional neglect, physical neglect
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Young adults who report mistreatment (‘maltreatment’ by the authors) during childhood often demonstrate poor decision-making skills and are at risk for developing alcohol or other drug (AOD) problems, in particular when around peers. Research suggests that decision-making depends on a person’s ability to regulate him/herself during socially stressful situations. This study examined relationships between child mistreatment and AOD problems, with a focus on lack of self-regulation by the young adults as a key risk factor.

    Researchers collected data from 225 young adults (119 females, 105 males, 1 transgender), 18 to 25 years of age, from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, and living in a rural Southeastern community in the U.S.  The adults were assessed at two time-points, with one year between assessments.  During the assessments, individuals were given a delayed reward discounting (DRD) task, representing decision-making, which was assessed against his/her heart rate variability reactivity (HRV-R), representing physiological stress levels.

    The study adults reported considerable child mistreatment: emotional abuse (31.6%), physical abuse (28.6%), sexual abuse (20.9%), emotional neglect (31.6%), and physical neglect (23.1%). Analysis of the data showed a connection between child mistreatment and alcohol-use problems via impulsive decision-making as represented by poor decision making (DRD). Impulsive decision making was amplified by lower HRV-R, which represented more acute stress responses to social stress.  The scientists recommended the development of prevention/intervention programs that target self-regulation among at-risk young adults.

    SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!