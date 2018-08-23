Child Mistreatment Is Linked to Alcohol-Use Problems via Impulsive Decisions

Newswise — Young adults who report mistreatment (‘maltreatment’ by the authors) during childhood often demonstrate poor decision-making skills and are at risk for developing alcohol or other drug (AOD) problems, in particular when around peers. Research suggests that decision-making depends on a person’s ability to regulate him/herself during socially stressful situations. This study examined relationships between child mistreatment and AOD problems, with a focus on lack of self-regulation by the young adults as a key risk factor.

Researchers collected data from 225 young adults (119 females, 105 males, 1 transgender), 18 to 25 years of age, from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, and living in a rural Southeastern community in the U.S. The adults were assessed at two time-points, with one year between assessments. During the assessments, individuals were given a delayed reward discounting (DRD) task, representing decision-making, which was assessed against his/her heart rate variability reactivity (HRV-R), representing physiological stress levels.

The study adults reported considerable child mistreatment: emotional abuse (31.6%), physical abuse (28.6%), sexual abuse (20.9%), emotional neglect (31.6%), and physical neglect (23.1%). Analysis of the data showed a connection between child mistreatment and alcohol-use problems via impulsive decision-making as represented by poor decision making (DRD). Impulsive decision making was amplified by lower HRV-R, which represented more acute stress responses to social stress. The scientists recommended the development of prevention/intervention programs that target self-regulation among at-risk young adults.

