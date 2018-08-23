Glaucoma Research Foundation Appoints Meredith L. Gale National Director of Development

Newswise — San Francisco, August 23, 2018 - Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is pleased to announce the addition of Meredith L. Gale as the organization's new Director of Development.

Meredith joins the GRF team to manage donor stewardship programs as well as major and planned giving strategies. Additionally, she will coordinate the GRF Ambassadors program, a national leadership group of glaucoma doctors dedicated to improving access to patient education.

Meredith comes to GRF with more than 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, where she has worked in regional healthcare systems fundraising for neurodegenerative diseases, as well as with national organizations such as the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association where she received numerous awards for top fundraising achievements and largest year-over-year growth. She has experience working in major markets from New York and Toronto to Palm Beach and San Francisco. Meredith joins the GRF team as its first national Director of Development.

"We are excited to have Meredith join our team. Her unique skills in development and background with healthcare fundraising will help Glaucoma Research Foundation grow our scientific and patient education programs to more effectively fulfill our mission to find a cure and restore vision,” said Thomas Brunner, the foundation's President and Chief Executive Officer.

A graduate of the College of Charleston, Meredith is a native of North Carolina and currently resides in South Carolina.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Glaucoma Research Foundation is a national non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for glaucoma. For 40 years, Glaucoma Research Foundation has worked to advance sight-saving research and provide essential educational resources for patients. It funds critical research into glaucoma treatment, vision restoration, and a cure for glaucoma. It also is the leading source of information for glaucoma patients and their families. For more information, visit www.glaucoma.org.